REBusinessOnline

$41M Apartment Development to Open in Kansas City’s Stockyards District This Month

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The Yards features 232 luxury apartment units. (Photo by KEM Studio)

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Yards, a $41 million luxury apartment development, is scheduled to open in Kansas City’s Stockyards District this month. Located at 1660 Genessee St. in downtown Kansas City, the project features 232 apartment units and 3,150 square feet of retail space. The amenities, spread over approximately 9,500 square feet, includes a saltwater pool, outdoor area, community kitchen, activity lounge, fitness center and dog park. Residents can also use kayaks to access the Kansas River. Plans also call for a partnership with Amigoni Winery to create the first vineyard within an apartment community in Kansas City. Prospective residents can now schedule virtual tours and take advantage of two months of free rent and reduced fees. Monthly rental rates range from $825 to $1,650. Flaherty & Collins is the developer and KEM Studio is the architect.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business