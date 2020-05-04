$41M Apartment Development to Open in Kansas City’s Stockyards District This Month

The Yards features 232 luxury apartment units. (Photo by KEM Studio)

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Yards, a $41 million luxury apartment development, is scheduled to open in Kansas City’s Stockyards District this month. Located at 1660 Genessee St. in downtown Kansas City, the project features 232 apartment units and 3,150 square feet of retail space. The amenities, spread over approximately 9,500 square feet, includes a saltwater pool, outdoor area, community kitchen, activity lounge, fitness center and dog park. Residents can also use kayaks to access the Kansas River. Plans also call for a partnership with Amigoni Winery to create the first vineyard within an apartment community in Kansas City. Prospective residents can now schedule virtual tours and take advantage of two months of free rent and reduced fees. Monthly rental rates range from $825 to $1,650. Flaherty & Collins is the developer and KEM Studio is the architect.