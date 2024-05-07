42,000 SF Orland Park Medical Pavilion Opens in Suburban Chicago

ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Orland Park Medical Pavilion, a two-story medical office building totaling 42,000 square feet, has opened in the southwest Chicago suburb of Orland Park. Located at 17047 S. LaGrange Road, the facility is anchored by Silver Cross and Premier Suburban Medical Group (PSMG). The property houses primary care physicians, advanced practice providers and a wide range of specialists for cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, general surgery, hematology/oncology, orthopedics and rheumatology.

Perry Higa of NAI Hiffman represented Silver Cross and PSMG by negotiating the land purchase and bringing in Remedy Medical Properties as the developer, Leopardo Construction as the general contractor, Jensen and Halstead as the architect and Kimley-Horn as civil engineer. Higa also negotiated the ground lease and long-term lease for both providers. The new facility houses comprehensive lab, imaging and pharmacy services; a 20-bay cancer care and infusion center; an endoscopy suite with two procedure rooms; and 38 exam rooms.