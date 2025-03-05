Balfour Beatty, UT Austin Underway on $145M Student Housing Project

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions and the University of Texas at Austin are underway on construction of a $145 million student housing project. The development will replace a six-building, 200-bed student housing complex located along Whitis Avenue on the northwestern part of the campus with a 1,070-bed building. The new student housing building will feature a mix of single and double rooms with community bathrooms, an area housing office and a variety of student amenities, including lounges, study spaces and a university-managed conference center. Clark Nexsen and Levy Dykema are the project architects, and Andres Construction is the general contractor. Demolitions of existing structures and preliminary sitework work commenced in June 2024, and the new facility is scheduled to open in advance of the fall 2027 semester.