Friday, March 6, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Texas-Womans-University-Denton
The partial impetus behind the construction of the new health sciences center at TWU stems from the university's anticipation of a 30 percent increase in healthcare graduates over the next decade.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

Texas Woman’s University Opens $107M Health Sciences Center in Denton

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has opened the $107 million health sciences center at its campus in the North Texas city of Denton. The 136,000-square-foot facility serves students in the allied healthcare fields, such as nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy. The new health sciences center was constructed on seven acres adjacent to Parliament Village, a TWU residential complex. The facility houses laboratory space, classrooms, collaborative workspaces, outdoor clinic sites and a teaching kitchen, as well as community healthcare clinics and training areas for students. Construction began in fall 2023 and topped out in August 2024.

You may also like

Pennrose Breaks Ground on 50-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Gantry Secures $12M Construction-to-Permanent Loan for Assisted Living...

Eastham Capital Sells 200-Unit Veranda Apartments in Texas...

Bradford Arranges Sale of 124,380 SF Industrial Building...

Partnership Buys 50,112 SF Industrial Park in Euless,...

Amazon Buys 143-Acre Industrial Development Site in Florida,...

Largo Capital Arranges $76M in Financing for Office-to-Residential...

Riverside, Woodfield Open 42-Story Vivian Apartment Tower in...

PREMIER Breaks Ground on 82,125 SF Manufacturing Facility...