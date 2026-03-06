Texas Woman’s University Opens $107M Health Sciences Center in Denton

DENTON, TEXAS — Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has opened the $107 million health sciences center at its campus in the North Texas city of Denton. The 136,000-square-foot facility serves students in the allied healthcare fields, such as nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy. The new health sciences center was constructed on seven acres adjacent to Parliament Village, a TWU residential complex. The facility houses laboratory space, classrooms, collaborative workspaces, outdoor clinic sites and a teaching kitchen, as well as community healthcare clinics and training areas for students. Construction began in fall 2023 and topped out in August 2024.