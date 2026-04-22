Colliers Brokers Sale of 160,000 SF Office Portfolio in Marlton, New Jersey

MARLTON, N.J. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a portfolio of six office buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet in the Southern New Jersey community of Marlton. The portfolio comprises two single-story buildings totaling 33,317 square feet at 1 and 3 Eves Drive, as well as Evesham Corporate Center, a 14.2-acre development that houses 133,822 square feet of office space across four buildings. The Eves Drive buildings were fully leased at the time of sale, while Evesham Corporate Center was roughly 65 percent leased at the time of sale. Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris and Brittany Leventoff of Colliers brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.