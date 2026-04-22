Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1-3-Eves-Drive-Evesham-Corporate-Center-Marlton-New-Jersey
Both the buildings at 1 and 3 Eves Drive and Evesham Corporate Center are located along high-traffic retail corridors in Marlton, New Jersey, and are less than 10 minutes from Virtua Marlton Hospital and under 15 minutes from Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Colliers Brokers Sale of 160,000 SF Office Portfolio in Marlton, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MARLTON, N.J. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a portfolio of six office buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet in the Southern New Jersey community of Marlton. The portfolio comprises two single-story buildings totaling 33,317 square feet at 1 and 3 Eves Drive, as well as Evesham Corporate Center, a 14.2-acre development that houses 133,822 square feet of office space across four buildings. The Eves Drive buildings were fully leased at the time of sale, while Evesham Corporate Center was roughly 65 percent leased at the time of sale. Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris and Brittany Leventoff of Colliers brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

You may also like

MetroNational Buys 218,000 SF Office, Retail Development in...

Bonaventure Purchases Virginia Beach Apartment Community for $39.5M

Coreforce Signs 32,945 SF Office Lease at Uptown...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Southwest...

Premier Logistics Properties, PCCP Buy 813,120 SF Industrial...

Creation to Develop 700,000 SF Industrial Campus in...

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $2.9M Sale of...

Boulder Group Arranges $3.5M Sale of Staples-Occupied Retail...

NAI Pleasant Valley Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF...