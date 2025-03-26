Wednesday, March 26, 2025
46 Labs Opens 25,000 SF Office in Dallas’ West End Area

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Local provider of global business communications management services 46 Labs has opened a 25,000-square-foot office in the historic West End area of Dallas. The company is relocating from 1701 Market St. to a former bread factory that was most recently occupied by Sam’s Club Innovation Center. The new office seats 50 employees and features three conference rooms, four private offices and multiple working spaces and private pods. Mike Kay led the Colliers team that represented 46 Labs in its site selection and lease negotiations.

