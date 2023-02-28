REBusinessOnline

4M, Newmark Begin Leasing 260,000 SF Medical Office Complex in West Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based venture capital and private equity firm 4M Investments has begun leasing Park 10 Commons, a medical office development located at 17754 Katy Freeway in West Houston. The firm has tapped Newmark to lead the leasing initiative. The development consists of one existing building and three proposed buildings that will ultimately comprise 206,000 square feet of medical office space, as well as 4,500 square feet of retail space. Details on construction timelines were not disclosed.





