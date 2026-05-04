Monday, May 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Backbeat Hotel draws its design influence from Chicago’s connection to house music.
DevelopmentHospitalityIllinoisMidwest

50-Room Backbeat Hotel to Open in Chicago’s Northalsted Community

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — A 50-room boutique hotel is planned for Chicago’s Northalsted community named Backbeat Hotel. The first hotel of its kind in the heart of the city’s LGBTQ+ neighborhood, the 41,000-square-foot property will offer modern, design-forward accommodations, including 12 suites. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, street-level restaurant, gathering spaces and a below-ground lounge. Built on the site of the renowned Northalsted fixture Yoshi’s Café, which shuttered in 2021, the six-story hotel project is designed by Miami-based Studio Rodrigo Buelvas in collaboration with Chicago-based Jonathan Splitt Architects. Inspired by Chicago’s connection to the origins of house music, “Backbeat” draws its name from the music that rose from disco basements and house lofts on Halsted Street. Demolition of the existing structure is slated for later this year, with an anticipated opening in 2028.

You may also like

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 297-Unit Affordable Housing...

NewcrestImage Completes Renovation of 296-Room Hotel in Dallas

Walmart Supercenter Opens 200,000 SF Store Within Shawnee...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 369-Unit Apartment Community...

Kraus-Anderson to Build $175M Breck Athletic Complex in...

O’Donnell & Naccarato Tops Out $35M Westfield Police...

The Fold to Debut 6,072 SF Restaurant at...

Shopoff Realty Breaks Ground on Westminster Mall Redevelopment...

PacVentures, AQUILA Buy 318,000 SF Office Complex in...