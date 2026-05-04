50-Room Backbeat Hotel to Open in Chicago’s Northalsted Community

CHICAGO — A 50-room boutique hotel is planned for Chicago’s Northalsted community named Backbeat Hotel. The first hotel of its kind in the heart of the city’s LGBTQ+ neighborhood, the 41,000-square-foot property will offer modern, design-forward accommodations, including 12 suites. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, street-level restaurant, gathering spaces and a below-ground lounge. Built on the site of the renowned Northalsted fixture Yoshi’s Café, which shuttered in 2021, the six-story hotel project is designed by Miami-based Studio Rodrigo Buelvas in collaboration with Chicago-based Jonathan Splitt Architects. Inspired by Chicago’s connection to the origins of house music, “Backbeat” draws its name from the music that rose from disco basements and house lofts on Halsted Street. Demolition of the existing structure is slated for later this year, with an anticipated opening in 2028.