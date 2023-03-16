50-Unit Veterans Affairs Clinic, Housing Project Opens in Detroit

The project is an adaptive reuse of a two-story office building constructed in 2008.

DETROIT — A 50-unit, 32,248-square-foot Veterans Affairs domiciliary and health clinic has opened in Detroit. Baker Barrios Architects served as the architect for the adaptive reuse project, which involved the conversion of a two-story office building originally completed in 2008. The property once housed the corporate offices of the Michigan Basic Property Insurance Association. In addition to the clinic, the building now houses 50 transitional residential units, a computer lab, clubhouse, therapy rooms, indoor and outdoor multipurpose spaces and administrative offices. The project was designed to support the mission of the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center by offering a safe home with programming to help veterans establish a path to independent living.