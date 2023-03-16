REBusinessOnline

50-Unit Veterans Affairs Clinic, Housing Project Opens in Detroit

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Healthcare, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

The project is an adaptive reuse of a two-story office building constructed in 2008.

DETROIT — A 50-unit, 32,248-square-foot Veterans Affairs domiciliary and health clinic has opened in Detroit. Baker Barrios Architects served as the architect for the adaptive reuse project, which involved the conversion of a two-story office building originally completed in 2008. The property once housed the corporate offices of the Michigan Basic Property Insurance Association. In addition to the clinic, the building now houses 50 transitional residential units, a computer lab, clubhouse, therapy rooms, indoor and outdoor multipurpose spaces and administrative offices. The project was designed to support the mission of the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center by offering a safe home with programming to help veterans establish a path to independent living.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  