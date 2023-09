NEW YORK CITY — Fitness club 54D has opened a 7,000-square-foot gym on the ground floor of 125 West 25th Street, a 12-story building in Manhattan. Westbuilt Construction Managers and architecture firm THIRLWALL completed the $2.2 million renovation and build-out of the space. The project team also included Mija Architecture, Criterion Acoustics, NY Engineers and Stys Hospitality Initiative, the owner’s representative.