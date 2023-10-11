6919 Fulton St. LLC Nears Completion of 47-Unit Citrino Multifamily Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Owner 6916 Fulton St. LLC is nearing completion of the development of Citrino, an apartment complex in the Linda Vista neighborhood of San Diego. Located at 6919 Fulton St., the pet-friendly community features 47 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 470 square feet to 941 square feet.

Units offer open floorplans with oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and full-size stackable washers/dryers. The solar-powered property features two electric vehicle charging stations, a community clubhouse, kitchen and courtyard.

San Diego-based Sunrise Management is serving as property manager for the asset. Pre-leasing for the community is underway.