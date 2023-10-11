Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Citrino-Apts-San-Diego-CA
Citrino in San Diego’s Linda Vista neighborhood features 47 apartments, electric vehicle charging stations, a community clubhouse, kitchen and courtyard.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

6919 Fulton St. LLC Nears Completion of 47-Unit Citrino Multifamily Community in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Owner 6916 Fulton St. LLC is nearing completion of the development of Citrino, an apartment complex in the Linda Vista neighborhood of San Diego. Located at 6919 Fulton St., the pet-friendly community features 47 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 470 square feet to 941 square feet.  

Units offer open floorplans with oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and full-size stackable washers/dryers. The solar-powered property features two electric vehicle charging stations, a community clubhouse, kitchen and courtyard.

San Diego-based Sunrise Management is serving as property manager for the asset. Pre-leasing for the community is underway.

You may also like

Alliance Residential Sells 254-Unit Broadstone Kendrick Apartments in...

NewQuest Announces Preleasing Milestone, New Tenants at $90M...

LS Black Breaks Ground on $88M Affordable Housing...

Easterly Government Properties Buys Office Building in Anaheim,...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 376-Unit Stone Brook Apartments...

BWE Arranges $32.6M Loan for First Street Village...

DC Blox Opens 125,000 SF Cable Landing Station...

JBM Brokers $102M Sale of ParkCrest Landings Apartments...

St. John Properties to Develop 165,000 SF Mixed-Use...