6th & Alder Partners Sells Multifamily Property in Tacoma, Washington for $46.2M

Located in Tacoma, Wash., Sixth & Alder features 111 apartments and 75,240 square feet of retail space.

TACOMA, WASH. — 6th & Alder Partners LLC has completed the disposition of Sixth & Alder, an apartment building in Tacoma, to an undisclosed buyer for $46.2 million.

Austin Kelley and Ben Norbe of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the off-market transaction.

Located at 3118 6th Ave., Sixth & Alder features 111 apartments and 75,240 square feet of retail space. Community amenities include an on-site dog washing station, electric vehicle charging, fitness center and rooftop putting green.