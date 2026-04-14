$7.5M VIBE City Flagship Dispensary to Open at Grand Central at The Junction in Missouri

WENTZVILLE, MO. — Missouri-based cannabis brand VIBE Cannabis is developing a flagship dispensary, VIBE City, at the final retail outlot at Grand Central at The Junction in Wentzville, a western suburb of St. Louis. Mia Rose Holdings is the developer for the Grand Central at The Junction mixed-use development. The project includes 180 luxury apartment units with a mix of retail, fitness and dining tenants, including Sugarfire and F45 Training, along with a Holiday Inn Express hotel. Additional retail space, formerly occupied by Brett Hull’s Junction House, is currently available for lease.

The Wentzville location for VIBE will total 6,500 square feet and represent an estimated $7.5 million investment. The space will feature a drive-thru pickup window. The project team includes Layne Co. Construction, SE/Coady Architects, Premier Design Group, Crockett Engineering Consultants and Engenuity. Triad Bank provided financing. Construction is underway, with a target opening slated for September.