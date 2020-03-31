REBusinessOnline

7-Eleven Donates 1 Million Masks to FEMA in Response to COVID-19

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — 7-Eleven Inc. has donated 1 million masks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to be distributed among healthcare workers and patients who are battling COVID-19. The Irving-based convenience store giant has provided all franchisees with masks to be used by employees in their stores, which remain open as essential services. The chain operates approximately 11,800 stores in North America and more than 70,000 worldwide. 7-Eleven is also offering free delivery services for all products through its 7NOW app until April 30.

