7-Eleven Extends 61,495 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — 7-Eleven Inc. has extended its 61,495-square-foot office headquarters lease at Connection Park, a 282,438-square-foot development in Irving. The term of the extension was not disclosed. The two-building complex was originally constructed in 2017. Duane Henley of Newmark represented 7-Eleven in the lease negotiations. HPI Real Estate Services & Investments represented the landlord, Dallas-based investment firm Chief Partners. 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada.