79 Lotus Apts Buys Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in San Bernardino, California for $12M

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — 79 Lotus Apts, LLC acquired a multifamily portfolio in San Bernardino’s South Pointe neighborhood for $12 million. San Bernardino is located 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

The portfolio comprises 79 units across three properties, including: Lotus, a 19-unit property; Steel Park Manor, a 32-unit property; and Wier Park, a 28-unit property. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floorplans.

CBRE’s Eric Chen represented both the buyer and the undisclosed sellers in the transaction.