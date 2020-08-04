88-Room Hampton Inn Hotel Opens at East Court Village in Pekin, Illinois

PEKIN, ILL. — An 88-room Hampton Inn & Suites hotel has opened at East Court Village in Pekin, about 10 miles south of Peoria. The four-story property is located at 3445 Court St. Amenities include a free hot breakfast, Wi-Fi, on-site parking, a heated indoor pool, fitness center and meeting spaces. The pool will open to guests soon. Face masks are currently required in all indoor public areas of the hotel for guests and employees. In 2016, Marigold Lodging purchased the 2.8-acre parcel for the hotel from Cullinan Properties Ltd., which owns and manages East Court Village, a regional power center.