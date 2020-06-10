REBusinessOnline

90 North Purchases Ensemble Health Headquarters Property in Suburban Cincinnati

Ensemble Health Partners executed a lease in June and expects to be fully operational in the campus by September. It is located at 11311 Reed Hartman Highway in Blue Ash.

BLUE ASH, OHIO — The Chicago office of United Kingdom-based 90 North Real Estate Partners, acting as the investment advisor to Kuwait-based Rasameel Investment Co., has purchased a 400,296-square-foot office property in Blue Ash. The campus serves as the new headquarters of Ensemble Health Partners. 90 North acquired the property from a local developer for an undisclosed price. The campus, situated at 11311 Reed Hartman Highway in suburban Cincinnati, formerly served as the Procter & Gamble Sharon Woods Technical Center.

Over the last year, the campus has been redeveloped for Ensemble, which is a medical billing management company. The property consists of a 390,096-square-foot main building, a newly constructed 75,554-square-foot addition and a separate 10,200-square-foot building that is being converted into a conference center. The campus also includes 2,262 car parking spots and sits on 51.3 acres. Ensemble expects to be operational in the facility by September. The company is expected to bring approximately 2,000 employees to the property.

