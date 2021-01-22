90-Unit Independent Living Community in Minnesota Trades Hands

Downtown Plaza was built in 1986 and renovated in recent years.

RED WING, MINN. — Downtown Plaza, a 90-unit independent living community in Red Wing, has traded hands for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 434 W. 4th St. along the Mississippi River in eastern Minnesota. Built in 1986, the community was renovated over the last several years. The ninth-floor community room received an extensive upgrade with new finishes and furniture. Other amenities include a recreation center, beauty and barber shop, dining room and fitness center. Ted Abramson, Keith Collins and Abe Apert of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented the undisclosed seller. Red Wing Partners MN was the buyer.