REBusinessOnline

90-Unit Independent Living Community in Minnesota Trades Hands

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Downtown Plaza was built in 1986 and renovated in recent years.

RED WING, MINN. — Downtown Plaza, a 90-unit independent living community in Red Wing, has traded hands for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 434 W. 4th St. along the Mississippi River in eastern Minnesota. Built in 1986, the community was renovated over the last several years. The ninth-floor community room received an extensive upgrade with new finishes and furniture. Other amenities include a recreation center, beauty and barber shop, dining room and fitness center. Ted Abramson, Keith Collins and Abe Apert of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented the undisclosed seller. Red Wing Partners MN was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  