908 Group, BCDC Break Ground on 693-Bed Student Housing Project Near Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — 908 Group and BCDC have formed a joint venture to develop a 693-bed student housing community adjacent to Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee. The unnamed, 182-unit property is the third development between the two firms and the fourth Tallahassee project for 908 Group. Pacific Life Insurance Co. is the primary lender for the project, with preferred equity provided by Nationwide. The project team includes general contractor Culpepper Construction Co., architectural firm Humphreys & Partners Architects and civil engineer Moore Bass Consulting. First move-ins are expected in August 2025 in time for the start of FSU’s 2025-2026 school year.