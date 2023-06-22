Thursday, June 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The unnamed, 182-unit student housing property will be situated adjacent to the FSU campus in Tallahassee, Fla.
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

908 Group, BCDC Break Ground on 693-Bed Student Housing Project Near Florida State University

by John Nelson

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — 908 Group and BCDC have formed a joint venture to develop a 693-bed student housing community adjacent to Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee. The unnamed, 182-unit property is the third development between the two firms and the fourth Tallahassee project for 908 Group. Pacific Life Insurance Co. is the primary lender for the project, with preferred equity provided by Nationwide. The project team includes general contractor Culpepper Construction Co., architectural firm Humphreys & Partners Architects and civil engineer Moore Bass Consulting. First move-ins are expected in August 2025 in time for the start of FSU’s 2025-2026 school year.

You may also like

ANF Group Begins Construction on 332-Unit Affordable Housing...

JLL Brokers Sale of 121-Room Hampton Inn &...

Stream Realty Partners Arranges 25,324 SF Office Lease...

LORE to Develop $500M Multifamily Project in Miami’s...

Lovett Industrial Acquires 328 Acres Near Port of...

Jamestown Tops Out Mass Timber Mixed-Use Building at...

Ackerman Purchases New 212,232 SF Distribution Center in...

Southwest Value Partners, AEG Sign Iconix Fitness to...

SWBC to Develop 293-Unit Apartment Community in West...