98,837 SF Shopping Center in Omaha Trades Hands for $12.7M

Known as 72nd Crossing Shopping Center, the property spans 98,837 square feet.

OMAHA, NEB. — The 98,837-square-foot 72nd Crossing Shopping Center in Omaha has traded hands for $12.7 million. Situated in the 72nd Street Corridor, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Michaels, PetSmart, Big Lots and Dunkin’. Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the seller, NewStreet Properties. Jason Taylor of Equity Management Group represented the buyer, Kentucky-based LVP Center LLC.