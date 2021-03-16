$9M Spec Industrial Project Nears Completion in Middleburg Heights, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The project, located at 19681 Commerce Parkway, is 90 percent pre-leased.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OHIO — Owner and developer The Dickman Co. Inc. is nearing completion of a $9 million speculative industrial project in Middleburg Heights, a southern suburb of Cleveland. Terry Coyne of Newmark is representing Milwaukee-based Dickman in leasing efforts. The 125,500-square-foot project is now 90 percent pre-leased. Forward Air has leased 52,500 square feet and Lasership has signed for 63,000 square feet. There are 10,000 square feet remaining available for lease. Completion of the project is slated for the end of the second quarter. Building features include a clear height of 28 feet, multiple docks and drive-in doors, and ample employee and trailer parking.