9th St., Clarion Break Ground on 473,250 SF Manufacturing Project at Bayside Technology Park in Fremont

FREMONT, CALIF. — 9th St. Partners LLC and Clarion Partners have broken ground on Campus at Bayside, an advanced manufacturing business park within Bayside Technology Park in Fremont. At full build-out, the six-building campus will offer 473,250 square feet of industrial space. Scheduled for delivery in second-quarter 2026, Phase I will feature 253,472 square feet across three buildings, designed to accommodate advanced manufacturing and R&D users. Each building will include a clear height of 32 feet, ESFR sprinkler systems and 4,000 amps of power with the ability to bring more power to the site.

Phase I will include:

– Building I: a 101,600-square-foot asset (expandable to 104,600 square feet), including 6,000 square feet of speculative office space (expandable to 12,000 square feet), 178 auto parking stalls, 11 dock-high and two grade-level doors, a 125-foot truck court and 10 EV charging stations;

– Building 2: a 74,913-square-foot property with 5,020 square feet of office space, 119 auto parking stalls, eight dock-high doors and one grade-level door, a 125-foot truck court and 13 EV charging stations;

– Building 3: a 76,959-square-foot facility (expandable to 78,959 square feet) with 4,000 square feet of speculative office space (expandable to 8,000 square feet), 140 auto parking stalls, seven dock-high and two grade-level doors, a 125-foot truck court and 15 EV charging stations.

Scheduled to break ground at a later date, Buildings 4, 5 and 6 will range from 38,593 square feet to 87,183 square feet and include 32-foot minimum clear heights, 4,000 amps of power, ESFR sprinkler systems, multiple dock-high and grade-level loading doors and EV charging stations.

Thomas Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Douglas Norton, Robbie Taylor and Mike Norton of CBRE are handling leasing for the park.