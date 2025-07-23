Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Campus-Bayside-Fremont-CA
Phase I of Campus at Bayside in Fremont, Calif., will feature three buildings offering a total of 253,472 square feet. (Rendering courtesy of 9th St. Partners)
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

9th St., Clarion Break Ground on 473,250 SF Manufacturing Project at Bayside Technology Park in Fremont

by Amy Works

FREMONT, CALIF. — 9th St. Partners LLC and Clarion Partners have broken ground on Campus at Bayside, an advanced manufacturing business park within Bayside Technology Park in Fremont. At full build-out, the six-building campus will offer 473,250 square feet of industrial space. Scheduled for delivery in second-quarter 2026, Phase I will feature 253,472 square feet across three buildings, designed to accommodate advanced manufacturing and R&D users. Each building will include a clear height of 32 feet, ESFR sprinkler systems and 4,000 amps of power with the ability to bring more power to the site.

Phase I will include:
– Building I: a 101,600-square-foot asset (expandable to 104,600 square feet), including 6,000 square feet of speculative office space (expandable to 12,000 square feet), 178 auto parking stalls, 11 dock-high and two grade-level doors, a 125-foot truck court and 10 EV charging stations;
– Building 2: a 74,913-square-foot property with 5,020 square feet of office space, 119 auto parking stalls, eight dock-high doors and one grade-level door, a 125-foot truck court and 13 EV charging stations;
– Building 3: a 76,959-square-foot facility (expandable to 78,959 square feet) with 4,000 square feet of speculative office space (expandable to 8,000 square feet), 140 auto parking stalls, seven dock-high and two grade-level doors, a 125-foot truck court and 15 EV charging stations.

Scheduled to break ground at a later date, Buildings 4, 5 and 6 will range from 38,593 square feet to 87,183 square feet and include 32-foot minimum clear heights, 4,000 amps of power, ESFR sprinkler systems, multiple dock-high and grade-level loading doors and EV charging stations.

Thomas Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Douglas Norton, Robbie Taylor and Mike Norton of CBRE are handling leasing for the park.

You may also like

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 410-Unit Phase III...

Alterra Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in North...

Suffolk Breaks Ground on 500,000 SF Healthcare Expansion...

Skanska Completes 799,933 SF The Eight Office Tower...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $14M Sale of LEV Apartments...

Cushman & Wakefield, Berkshire Hathaway Broker $5M Sale...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Two-Tenant...

Casino Queen Marquette in Iowa to Rebrand as...

McShane, Ashlaur Complete 96-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Complex in...