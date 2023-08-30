Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Doerr-Lane-Logistics-Center-Schertz
Tenants at Doerr Lane Logistics Center in Schertz include MEI Rigging & Crating LLC and Quality Custom Distribution Services Inc.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Baltisse, Ackerman Complete 307,000 SF Industrial Project Near San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co., in partnership with Baltisse US Inc., has completed Doerr Lane Logistics Center, a 307,000-square-foot industrial project in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The Class A, tilt-wall distribution center features 32-foot clear heights, 78 overhead dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 318 automobiles and 96 trailers. Beaty Palmer Architects designed the project, and Kopplow Construction served as the general contractor. Partners Real Estate is the leasing agent.

You may also like

IMS Development Acquires 130 Acres in Huntsville, Plans...

Landmark, Manulife to Break Ground on 859-Bed Student...

GBT Realty Obtains $88M Construction Loan for Village...

Stiles, Shorenstein Properties Top Out 110 East Office...

Victaulic Acquires 213,581 SF Industrial Property in Fort...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 13,910 SF Retail Strip...

Newcor Negotiates Sale of 8,300 SF Office Building...

Finial Group Secures 6,800 SF Industrial Lease in...

Portman Acquires 169 Acres in West Philadelphia to...