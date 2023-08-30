Baltisse, Ackerman Complete 307,000 SF Industrial Project Near San Antonio

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co., in partnership with Baltisse US Inc., has completed Doerr Lane Logistics Center, a 307,000-square-foot industrial project in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The Class A, tilt-wall distribution center features 32-foot clear heights, 78 overhead dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 318 automobiles and 96 trailers. Beaty Palmer Architects designed the project, and Kopplow Construction served as the general contractor. Partners Real Estate is the leasing agent.