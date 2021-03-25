REBusinessOnline

A.G. Spanos Cos. Divests of 236-Unit Multifamily Community in Northern Colorado

Rise-2534-Johnstown-CO

Located in Johnstown, Colo., Rise at 2534 features 236 apartments, a heated pool, dog park, golf simulator and 24-hour fitness center.

JOHNSTOWN, COLO. — Stockton, Calif.-based A.G. Spanos Cos. has completed the sale of Rise at 2534, an apartment property located at 5070 Exposition Drive in Johnstown. A New York City-based pension fund advisor purchased the community for an undisclosed price.

Completed in late January 2020, Rise at 2534 features four four-story residential buildings on 8.5 acres. The property offers 236 units, averaging 920 square feet, with spa bathrooms, Bluetooth shower heads, Nest thermostats, keyless fob entry and full-sizer washers/dryers. Community amenities include a heated pool, dog park, sports lounge, golf simulator, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center.

Dan Woodward, Dave Potarf, Matt Barnett and Jake Young of CBRE Capital Markets in Denver represented the seller in the deal.

