Thursday, March 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
At 42,116 square feet, Padel + Pickle is the largest indoor padel and pickleball facility in the world. (Photo courtesy of Debbie Franke Photography)
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriRetail

A.J. Brown Completes Construction of Indoor Padel, Pickleball Facility in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

OLIVETTE, MO. — A.J. Brown Inc. has completed construction of Padel + Pickle, an indoor padel and pickleball facility in the western St. Louis suburb of Olivette. The 42,116-square-foot project marks the largest indoor padel and pickleball facility in the world, according to the construction firm. A.J. Brown converted a former whiskey distillery and manufacturing facility into the championship-level property, which features six European-style padel courts and eight pickleball courts along with a bar, lounge areas, big-screen televisions, locker rooms and a pro shop. Padel + Pickle offers clinic, private lessons, leagues, court rentals, open play and tournaments for all skill levels. The project team included Linea Design Inc. and Fixture Contracting. Padel is a mix between tennis and squash.

You may also like

H-E-B to Open 55,000 SF Joe V’s Smart...

Just Play Sports Signs 17,056 SF Lease Renewal...

BHI Provides $50M Construction Loan for Residential Tower...

LeCesse Development Completes 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Malta,...

Opus Group Breaks Ground on 131,000 SF Speculative...

DigitalBridge Signs 79,141 SF Corporate Headquarters Lease at...

Bowlero Opens 30,000 SF Lucky Strike Bowling Alley...

DXL Big + Tall Signs 10,500 SF Retail...

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $11.9M Sale of...