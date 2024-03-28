A.J. Brown Completes Construction of Indoor Padel, Pickleball Facility in Suburban St. Louis

OLIVETTE, MO. — A.J. Brown Inc. has completed construction of Padel + Pickle, an indoor padel and pickleball facility in the western St. Louis suburb of Olivette. The 42,116-square-foot project marks the largest indoor padel and pickleball facility in the world, according to the construction firm. A.J. Brown converted a former whiskey distillery and manufacturing facility into the championship-level property, which features six European-style padel courts and eight pickleball courts along with a bar, lounge areas, big-screen televisions, locker rooms and a pro shop. Padel + Pickle offers clinic, private lessons, leagues, court rentals, open play and tournaments for all skill levels. The project team included Linea Design Inc. and Fixture Contracting. Padel is a mix between tennis and squash.