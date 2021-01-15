A.W. Perry, Novaya Real Estate Acquire 250,000 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Boston
LYNN, MASS. — A partnership between Boston-based investment firm A.W. Perry and Novaya Real Estate Ventures has acquired a 250,000-square-foot industrial facility located in the northern Boston suburb of Lynn. The sale included an adjacent 10-acre parcel, an assemblage that formerly housed a manufacturing operation for dairy producer Garelick Farms. Now called Lynnway Park, the facility houses 60,000 square feet of cold storage space and can also support light industrial and biomanufacturing uses. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Dean Foods, and procured the buyer in the transaction.
