REBusinessOnline

A.W. Perry, Novaya Real Estate Acquire 250,000 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

Garelick-Farms-Lynn-Massachusetts

The site of the former Garelick Farms facility in Lynn, Massachusetts, consists of 250,000 square feet of industrial space and an adjacent 10-acre parcel.

LYNN, MASS. — A partnership between Boston-based investment firm A.W. Perry and Novaya Real Estate Ventures has acquired a 250,000-square-foot industrial facility located in the northern Boston suburb of Lynn. The sale included an adjacent 10-acre parcel, an assemblage that formerly housed a manufacturing operation for dairy producer Garelick Farms. Now called Lynnway Park, the facility houses 60,000 square feet of cold storage space and can also support light industrial and biomanufacturing uses. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Dean Foods, and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  