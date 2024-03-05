AA Heritage Solutions Signs 111,000 SF Industrial Lease Near Savannah

POOLER, GA. — AA Heritage Solutions has signed a 111,000-square-foot industrial lease in Pooler, roughly 10 miles outside Savannah. The 219,480-square-foot building is now fully occupied. Situated at 101 Coleman Blvd., the building is part of the Coleman Industrial Portfolio, which Denholtz Properties acquired in 2022. The portfolio totals 358,884 square feet across three buildings.

David Sink and Sebastian Findlay of Colliers represented Denholtz in the lease negotiations. Rex Benton and Jeff Goldman of NAI Mopper|Benton represented the tenant, which provides logistics and shipping services to retailers including Costco.