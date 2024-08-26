Monday, August 26, 2024
IndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheastVirginia

A&A Transfer Signs 173,800 SF Industrial Lease at Ashton Creek Distribution Center Near Richmond

by John Nelson

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, VA. — Industrial rigging solutions company A&A Transfer has signed a full-building, 173,800-square-foot lease at Ashton Creek Distribution Center in South Chesterfield. Located at 1611 Ashton Park Drive, the newly delivered building is situated roughly 20 miles south of Richmond.

Ryan Hays of Armour Realty represented the tenant in the lease negotiations, and Chris Avellana, Jimmy Appich and Charlie Polk of JLL represented the landlord, Lingerfelt. Designed and constructed by ARCO Design/Build, the facility was delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

