AAA Management Receives $47.6M Construction Loan for Geo Queen Anne Apartments in Seattle

Geo-Queen-Anne-Seattle-WA

Located in Seattle, Geo Queen Anne will feature 168 apartments, a fitness center, rooftop terrace and underground parking.

SEATTLE — San Diego-based AAA Management has obtained $47.6 million in financing for the construction of Geo Queen Anne, an apartment development in Seattle’s Queen Anne submarket.

Located at 2222 15th Ave. West, the six-story, 148,159-square-foot building will feature 168 apartments, 20 percent of which will be designated as affordable. Community amenities will include a fitness center, package center, rooftop terrace with fireplaces and barbecues, bike storage and 96 parking spaces in an underground structure.

Completion is slated for early 2023.

Bill Chiles, Scott Peterson and Morgon Fraser of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team in San Diego arranged the loan for the borrower.

