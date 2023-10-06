AAA Management Receives $99.4M Construction Loan for Ion Aero Apartment Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego-based AAA Management has obtained $99.4 million in construction financing and preferred equity for the development of Ion Aero, an eight-story multifamily property in San Diego.

Located in 8555 Aero Drive, Ion Aero will feature 302 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 500 square feet to 1,400 square feet. Community amenities will include an indoor-outdoor fitness center and yoga studio; coworking space; a clubroom with indoor and outdoor entertaining space; playground; dog run; pool and spa; and a seventh-floor sky lounge.

Bill Chiles, Scott Peterson and Morgon Fraser of CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team in San Diego secured the financing, which features a three-year term and 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio.