AAM 15 Management Opens 123-Room Residence Inn by Marriott Hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, New Hampshire, Northeast

MANCHESTER, N.H. — AAM 15 Management has opened a Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Manchester, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The property features 123 suites with fully equipped kitchens and special living areas. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor fire pit and onsite laundry facilities.

