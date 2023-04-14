Friday, April 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Terrazul will feature a total of 932 units and 1,201 beds upon completion.
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

AARE Sunbelt, JW Capital Top Out 22-Story Terrazul Student Housing Development Near Florida International University

by John Nelson

SWEETWATER, FLA. — AARE Sunbelt, an affiliate of Adam America Real Estate, and JW Capital Management have topped out Terrazul, a 22-story student housing development near Florida International University in Sweetwater. Upon completion, which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, the development will comprise 932 units and a total of 1,201 beds. Located along 107th Avenue, the property will also feature 647 parking spaces and 15,442 square feet of retail space. Amenities at Terrazul will include an indoor/outdoor study lounge, library and lounge areas, a gym and outdoor swimming pool. Units will feature private studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom layouts. Coastal Construction Group is the general contractor for the project, and Niles Bolton Associates is the architect.

You may also like

Target to Open 1.4 MSF Distribution Center at...

Ledo Capital, St. Clair Commercial to Develop 663,460...

Freehill Development to Build 227,200 SF Industrial Project...

Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 317-Unit Apartment Development...

Arden Logistics Parks Purchases 174,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

CBRE Investment Management Fund Acquires 455-Unit Village at...

Lendlease Completes Renovations of 170 Military Housing Units...

Chestnut Hill Realty to Develop 250-Unit Mixed-Income Residential...

Equity Residential Completes $45M Renovation of Pearl Apartments...