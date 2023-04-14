AARE Sunbelt, JW Capital Top Out 22-Story Terrazul Student Housing Development Near Florida International University

SWEETWATER, FLA. — AARE Sunbelt, an affiliate of Adam America Real Estate, and JW Capital Management have topped out Terrazul, a 22-story student housing development near Florida International University in Sweetwater. Upon completion, which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, the development will comprise 932 units and a total of 1,201 beds. Located along 107th Avenue, the property will also feature 647 parking spaces and 15,442 square feet of retail space. Amenities at Terrazul will include an indoor/outdoor study lounge, library and lounge areas, a gym and outdoor swimming pool. Units will feature private studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom layouts. Coastal Construction Group is the general contractor for the project, and Niles Bolton Associates is the architect.