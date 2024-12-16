Aaron’s Signs 170,509 SF Industrial Lease in Benbrook, Texas

BENBROOK, TEXAS — Aaron’s has signed a 170,509-square-foot industrial lease in Benbrook, located southwest of Fort Worth. The home appliances, furniture and electronics retailer relocated and expanded from Grand Prairie to Building 2 of Chisholm 20, a four-building, 917,374-square-foot development. Steve Koldyke, Kacy Jones and Brian Gilcrest of CBRE represented the landlord, locally based developer Jackson-Shaw, in the lease negotiations. David Eseke and Andrew DeLamielleure with Cushman Wakefield represented Atlanta-based Aaron’s, which operates 144 stores in Texas.