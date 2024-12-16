Monday, December 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Aaron’s Signs 170,509 SF Industrial Lease in Benbrook, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BENBROOK, TEXAS — Aaron’s has signed a 170,509-square-foot industrial lease in Benbrook, located southwest of Fort Worth. The home appliances, furniture and electronics retailer relocated and expanded from Grand Prairie to Building 2 of Chisholm 20, a four-building, 917,374-square-foot development. Steve Koldyke, Kacy Jones and Brian Gilcrest of CBRE represented the landlord, locally based developer Jackson-Shaw, in the lease negotiations. David Eseke and Andrew DeLamielleure with Cushman Wakefield represented Atlanta-based Aaron’s, which operates 144 stores in Texas.

You may also like

Balcones Recycling to Open 134,905 SF Materials Recovery...

Avison Young Negotiates 57,120 SF Industrial Lease in...

Consolidated Investment Group Receives $17.7M Loan for Two-Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 198-Unit Self-Storage...

Denholtz Properties Completes 100,771 SF Industrial Flex Project...

JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Minneapolis-Area Distribution Center...

Logistics Property Co. Lands Full-Building Tenant at 1...

Rise48 Equity Acquires 142-Unit Gateway Place Apartments in...

Mooring Signs 62,391 SF Industrial Lease in Benbrook,...