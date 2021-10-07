Abacus Capital Acquires Ridgedale Apartments in Bellevue for $144M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

The Ridgedale Apartment Homes in Bellevue, Wash., features 334 apartments, two swimming pools, a fitness center and 520 parking spaces.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — An affiliate of New York-based Abacus Capital Group has purchased The Ridgedale Apartment Homes, a multifamily property located at 14111 SE Sixth St. in Bellevue. A Calabasas, Calif.-based company sold the asset for $144 million.

Originally constructed in 1970 and fully renovated in 2017, The Ridgedale features 25 two-story buildings on a 13.4-acre site. The property features 334 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with an average size of 865 square feet. Community amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, two swimming pools and 520 parking spaces.

Eli Hanacek, Jon Hallgrimson, Kyle Yamamoto and Byron Rosen of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.