Abacus Capital Group Acquires 398-Unit Luxury Apartment Community Near Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Fountain View was built in 1998.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group has acquired Fountain View, a 398-unit luxury apartment community located adjacent to the Country Club Plaza shopping center in Kansas City. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property was built in 1998. Jeff Stingley, Max Helgeson and Michael Spero of CBRE represented the seller, a global investment advisor. The planned southern extension of Kansas City’s streetcar line will make Fountain View a transit-oriented development, according to CBRE.

