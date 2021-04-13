Abbhi Capital Purchases One-Acre Development Parcel at Miami Worldcenter for $20M

MIAMI — Abbhi Capital, a Coral Gables, Fla.-based investment firm, has purchased a one-acre parcel within Miami Worldcenter for $20 million. The seller was Miami Worldcenter Associates, the developer behind Miami Worldcenter doing business as MWC Block A LLC. The $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development is now underway in downtown Miami across 10 city blocks. Robert Given, Troy Ballard and James Quinn of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the land transaction.

The assemblage includes 45,000 square feet of developable space. The property, known as the west parcel of Miami Worldcenter’s “Block A,” is located between Northeast 10th and 11th streets along Northeast 1st Avenue. The parcel is zoned for a mixed-use project, with a base development capacity of nearly 850 residential units and 1.2 million square feet. The sale marks the second parcel of Miami Worldcenter land purchased by Abbhi Capital within the last year. In August 2020, the firm bought the neighboring center parcel of Block A for $24 million.

Miami Worldcenter will total 300,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space. Other uses include two completed residential buildings, the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium and the 43-story Caoba luxury apartment tower. Approximately 150,000 square feet of retail has been completed for tenant buildout, with another 130,000 square feet currently under construction and nearing delivery. Construction has topped off at ZOM Living’s 43-story Bezel Miami Worldcenter, a 434-unit rental tower slated to open later this year, and at Miami Worldcenter’s 351-room citizenM hotel, which is expected to open in December. Upcoming properties in the development include Legacy Hotel & Residences, Miami World Tower, Kenect and the 1,700-room Marriott Marquis Miami Worldcenter.

Miami Worldcenter is adjacent to Brightline’s MiamiCentral station, which will soon offer direct train service to Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando, together with access to TriRail, the Metromover and the Metrorail.