REBusinessOnline

Abbott Laboratories Life Sciences Campus in Minneapolis Trades Hands

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Midwest, Minnesota

The four-building campus totals 280,289 square feet.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Abbott Laboratories life sciences campus in Minneapolis has traded hands for an undisclosed price. The four-building campus totals 280,289 square feet and contains lab, manufacturing, office and warehouse space. Across the four buildings there are 26 dock doors, seven drive-in doors and 640 parking spaces. Colin Ryan, David Berglund and Erin Fitzgerald of JLL and Judd Welliver and Bentley Smith of CBRE co-marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a joint venture between Eagle Ridge Partners and Syndicated Equities. Virtus Real Estate Capital was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  