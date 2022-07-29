Abbott Laboratories Life Sciences Campus in Minneapolis Trades Hands

The four-building campus totals 280,289 square feet.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Abbott Laboratories life sciences campus in Minneapolis has traded hands for an undisclosed price. The four-building campus totals 280,289 square feet and contains lab, manufacturing, office and warehouse space. Across the four buildings there are 26 dock doors, seven drive-in doors and 640 parking spaces. Colin Ryan, David Berglund and Erin Fitzgerald of JLL and Judd Welliver and Bentley Smith of CBRE co-marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a joint venture between Eagle Ridge Partners and Syndicated Equities. Virtus Real Estate Capital was the buyer.