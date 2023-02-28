REBusinessOnline

Abby Development to Build 280-Unit Apartment Community in Cleburne, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Abby-Development-Cleburne

Abby Development's new project in Cleburne, Texas, is scheduled for a late 2024 completion.

CLEBURNE, TEXAS — Dallas-based Abby Development will build a 280-unit apartment community in Cleburne, about 30 miles south of Fort Worth. The unnamed development will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies/patios. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor grilling and dining areas, business center and a dog park. Berkadia provided construction financing for the project, which is slated for a late 2024 delivery.





