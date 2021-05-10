ABC Supply Signs 44,200 SF Industrial Lease in Waco

WACO, TEXAS — ABC Supply Co., a Wisconsin-based provider of roofing products, windows and gutters, has signed a 44,200-square-foot industrial lease at 1212 LaSalle Ave. in Waco. The building features 14- to 18-foot clear heights, nine grade-level overhead doors and office space. Josh Carter of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the landlord, California-based Mission Linen Supply, in the lease negotiations. Dan Spika of Henry S. Miller Brokerage represented the tenant.