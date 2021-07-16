Abcam Signs 100,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Metro Boston

WALTHAM, MASS. — Abcam, a United Kingdom-based developer and distributor of biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics, has signed a 100,000-square-foot life sciences lease in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The company will occupy space at The Gauge, a former research and development facility that was recently repositioned to attract life sciences users. Paul Delaney and John Coakley of Cresa represented Abcam in the lease negotiations. Mike O’Leary and Duncan Gratton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Hilco Redevelopment Partners.