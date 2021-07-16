REBusinessOnline

Abcam Signs 100,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

WALTHAM, MASS. — Abcam, a United Kingdom-based developer and distributor of biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics, has signed a 100,000-square-foot life sciences lease in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The company will occupy space at The Gauge, a former research and development facility that was recently repositioned to attract life sciences users. Paul Delaney and John Coakley of Cresa represented Abcam in the lease negotiations. Mike O’Leary and Duncan Gratton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Hilco Redevelopment Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews