ABG Commercial Arranges $21.5M Sale of Industrial Flex Building Near Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Locally based brokerage firm ABG Commercial has arranged the $21.5 million sale of a 145,000-square-foot industrial flex building located at 580 Pleasant St. in Watertown, a western suburb of Boston. Bernard Gibbons and Stephanie Deering of ABG Commercial represented the seller and occupant, Fluid Management Systems Inc., in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a partnership between Griffith Properties and a fund controlled by New York-based DRA Advisors. The new ownership plans to convert the building into a life sciences facility that is slated to be complete in summer 2022.