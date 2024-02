PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has brokered the $2.1 million sale of a multifamily community located at 614-616 N.10th Ave. in downtown Phoenix.

Built in 1936 and 1954 and renovated in 2023, the property features eight apartments in one- and two-bedroom layouts.

Dallin Hammond, Mitchell Drake, Carson Griesemer, Tom Palestina, Andrew Arambula and Bryce Neagle of ABI represented the Arizona-based seller in the transaction. Both the buyer and seller were undisclosed.