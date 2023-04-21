ABI Brokers Sale of Apartment Community in East Phoenix for $2.2M

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has brokered the sale of an eight-unit apartment community in east Phoenix for $2.2 million. The complex is located at 3526 East Montecito Ave. in the Arcadia Lite District.

The property recently underwent a full renovation, which included the addition of stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, backsplashes, countertops and more. The exterior has been renovated with desert landscaping and the installation of private front patios and private backyards.

The buyer is based out of California. The seller is local to Arizona. ABI Multifamily’s Mitchell Drake, Dallin Hammond and Carson Griesemer represented both the buyer and seller.