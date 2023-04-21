Friday, April 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
3526 East Montecito Ave. in the Arcadia Lite District of Phoenix features eight multifamily units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

ABI Brokers Sale of Apartment Community in East Phoenix for $2.2M

by Jeff Shaw

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has brokered the sale of an eight-unit apartment community in east Phoenix for $2.2 million. The complex is located at 3526 East Montecito Ave. in the Arcadia Lite District. 

The property recently underwent a full renovation, which included the addition of stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, backsplashes, countertops and more. The exterior has been renovated with desert landscaping and the installation of private front patios and private backyards.

The buyer is based out of California. The seller is local to Arizona. ABI Multifamily’s Mitchell Drake, Dallin Hammond and Carson Griesemer represented both the buyer and seller.

You may also like

Rosewood Realty Brokers $33.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

NAI Isaac Arranges Sale of 21,384 SF Office...

Stivers Investment Sells Flex Office Building in Irvine,...

Premier Workspaces Opens 14,500 SF Shared Office Property...

P3 Post Leases 11,359 SF Office Space in...

CBRE Arranges 41,500 SF Lease of Warehouse Property...

JLL Brokers Sale of 270-Unit Caliza Apartments in...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 101,362 SF Industrial Property...

Douglaston Development Completes 938-Unit Multifamily Project in Manhattan