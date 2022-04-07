REBusinessOnline

ABI Multifamily Arranges $42M Sale of Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Rise-Metro-Apts-Phoenix-AZ

Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix features 160 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, business center and basketball court.

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Rise Metro Apartments, a multifamily property located at 2045 W. Butler Drive in Phoenix. Arizona-based Rise48 Equity sold the asset to a Massachusetts-based buyer for $42 million, or $262,500 per unit.

Built in 1981, Rise Metro Apartments features 160 garden-style units in a mix of 72 one-bedroom/one-bath, 36 two-bedroom/one-bath, 40 two-bedroom/two-bath and 12 three-bedroom/two-bath layouts. Each unit is individually metered for electricity and features individual HVACs.

Unit amenities include a patio or balcony, ceiling fans, fireplaces in select units, walk-in closets in select units, extra storage space and high-speed internet/cable access. Additional unit amenities include refrigerators, dishwashers, garbage disposals and stacked washers/dryers.

Community amenities include a swimming pool and spa, fitness center, business center, basketball court, barbecue/picnic area and dog walk.

Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick of ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  