ABI Multifamily Arranges $42M Sale of Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix features 160 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, business center and basketball court.

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Rise Metro Apartments, a multifamily property located at 2045 W. Butler Drive in Phoenix. Arizona-based Rise48 Equity sold the asset to a Massachusetts-based buyer for $42 million, or $262,500 per unit.

Built in 1981, Rise Metro Apartments features 160 garden-style units in a mix of 72 one-bedroom/one-bath, 36 two-bedroom/one-bath, 40 two-bedroom/two-bath and 12 three-bedroom/two-bath layouts. Each unit is individually metered for electricity and features individual HVACs.

Unit amenities include a patio or balcony, ceiling fans, fireplaces in select units, walk-in closets in select units, extra storage space and high-speed internet/cable access. Additional unit amenities include refrigerators, dishwashers, garbage disposals and stacked washers/dryers.

Community amenities include a swimming pool and spa, fitness center, business center, basketball court, barbecue/picnic area and dog walk.

Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick of ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.