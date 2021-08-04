ABI Multifamily Brokers $104M Sale of Sky Ancala Apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located at 11545 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale, Ariz., Sky Ancala Apartments features 330 units, a swimming pool, business center, sky lounge and dedicated leasing office.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Sky Ancala Apartments, a multifamily property located at 11545 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale. A California-based buyer acquired the asset from a Canada-based seller for $104 million, or $316,667 per unit.

Built in 1988 on 14 acres, Sky Ancala Apartments features 330 units across 20 two-story buildings. The property offers 166 one-bed/one-bath and 164 two-bed/two-bath units, all with in-suite washers/dryers. Community amenities include a business center, coffee bar, sky lounge, picnic area with barbecues, fitness center, resort-style pool, dedicated leasing office and covered parking.

Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick of ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.