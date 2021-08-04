REBusinessOnline

ABI Multifamily Brokers $104M Sale of Sky Ancala Apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona

Located at 11545 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale, Ariz., Sky Ancala Apartments features 330 units, a swimming pool, business center, sky lounge and dedicated leasing office.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Sky Ancala Apartments, a multifamily property located at 11545 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale. A California-based buyer acquired the asset from a Canada-based seller for $104 million, or $316,667 per unit.

Built in 1988 on 14 acres, Sky Ancala Apartments features 330 units across 20 two-story buildings. The property offers 166 one-bed/one-bath and 164 two-bed/two-bath units, all with in-suite washers/dryers. Community amenities include a business center, coffee bar, sky lounge, picnic area with barbecues, fitness center, resort-style pool, dedicated leasing office and covered parking.

Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick of ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

