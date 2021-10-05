REBusinessOnline

ABI Multifamily Brokers $11M Sale of Cornell Apartments in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Cornell-Apts-Phoenix-AZ

Cornell Apartments in Phoenix features 51 apartments, a swimming pool, barbecue grill and central courtyards and outdoor gathering spaces.

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Cornell Apartments, a multifamily property in Phoenix. An Arizona-based seller sold the property to buyers based in California and Texas for $11 million, or $216,059 per unit.

Built in 1968, Cornell Apartments features 51 residences with 34 three-bedroom/two-bath units, 14 two-bedroom/two-bath units and two one-bedroom/one-bath units. All units offer metered electricity, in-suite washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, stone countertop, new interior fixtures and ceiling fans and vinyl wood flooring in most units. Community amenities include a swimming pool, barbecue grill, central courtyards, outdoor gathering spaces and covered parking.

John Klocek and Patrick Burch of ABI Multifamily represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews