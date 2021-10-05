ABI Multifamily Brokers $11M Sale of Cornell Apartments in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Cornell Apartments in Phoenix features 51 apartments, a swimming pool, barbecue grill and central courtyards and outdoor gathering spaces.

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Cornell Apartments, a multifamily property in Phoenix. An Arizona-based seller sold the property to buyers based in California and Texas for $11 million, or $216,059 per unit.

Built in 1968, Cornell Apartments features 51 residences with 34 three-bedroom/two-bath units, 14 two-bedroom/two-bath units and two one-bedroom/one-bath units. All units offer metered electricity, in-suite washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, stone countertop, new interior fixtures and ceiling fans and vinyl wood flooring in most units. Community amenities include a swimming pool, barbecue grill, central courtyards, outdoor gathering spaces and covered parking.

John Klocek and Patrick Burch of ABI Multifamily represented the seller in the deal.