ABI Multifamily Brokers $19.5M Sale of Via Alamos Apartments in Green Valley, Arizona

by Amy Works

GREEN VALLEY, ARIZ. — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Via Alamos Apartments, a 160-unit multifamily property located on West Via Alamos Drive in Green Valley. The property traded for $19.5 million, or $121,875 per unit.

Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick of ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group, in collaboration with Desiree Palmer, Ryan Kippes and Nathaniel McAdoo of ABI Multifamily’s Tucson Apartment Team, represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. The names of the parties were not disclosed.

Built in 1984, Via Alamos Apartments features 88 one-bedroom/one-bath units, 56 two-bedroom/one-bath units and 16 two-bedroom/two-bathroom units with individual metered electricity and hot water heaters, air conditioning/heating, refrigerators, oven ranges, linen closets, high-speed internet access and cable access. Select units offer a balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and additional storage.

Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, basketball court, dog park, children’s playground, leasing office, laundry room, additional storage and on-site covered and open parking.

