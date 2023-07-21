ABI Multifamily Brokers $2.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has brokered the $2.2 million sale of an eight-unit apartment property at 4229 North 17th St. in Phoenix.

The buyer and seller are based in Arizona. Mitchell Drake, Dallin Hammond and Carson Griesemer represented the seller in this transaction.

The property was originally built in 1982 and renovated in 2020. Interior renovations include contemporary cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, vinyl flooring, floating bathroom vanities and more. Units come in two-bedroom layouts. Exterior renovations include a dog run, community patio grill and picnic area.

4229 North 17th Street is a garden-style community with gated access.