ABI Multifamily Brokers $2.4M Purchase of Apartment Building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the acquisition of a multifamily property located at 1525 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix. The asset traded for $2.4 million, or $136,111 per unit. Both the undisclosed buyer and seller are based in Arizona.

Built in 1959, the two-story property features 18 apartments in a mix of four studio units, eight one-bedroom/one-bath units and six two-bedroom/one-bath units. The asset also offers parking for each unit and an on-site laundry facility.

Andrew Arambula, Tom Palestina and Bryce Neagle of ABI Multifamily represented the buyer in the deal.