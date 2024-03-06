Wednesday, March 6, 2024
1525-W-Indian-School-Rd-Phoenix-AZ
The residential building at 1525 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix features 18 apartments and an on-site laundry facility.
ABI Multifamily Brokers $2.4M Purchase of Apartment Building in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the acquisition of a multifamily property located at 1525 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix. The asset traded for $2.4 million, or $136,111 per unit. Both the undisclosed buyer and seller are based in Arizona.

Built in 1959, the two-story property features 18 apartments in a mix of four studio units, eight one-bedroom/one-bath units and six two-bedroom/one-bath units. The asset also offers parking for each unit and an on-site laundry facility.

Andrew Arambula, Tom Palestina and Bryce Neagle of ABI Multifamily represented the buyer in the deal.

